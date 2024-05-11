Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 1,590,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $30.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.