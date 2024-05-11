Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,419,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. Affirm has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.