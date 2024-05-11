Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kernel Group Price Performance
Kernel Group stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,029. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Kernel Group
