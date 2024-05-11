Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Kernel Group stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,029. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

