Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Tracy C. Jokinen Acquires 8,395 Shares of Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vestis Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VSTS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 3,355,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vestis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestis

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.