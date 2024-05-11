Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,012 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 529,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,307 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

