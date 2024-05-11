Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 4,902 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $47,010.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,393.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 284,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

