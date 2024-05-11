BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $790.83 and last traded at $790.03. Approximately 102,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 615,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $778.33.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $795.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

