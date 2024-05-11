CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 4,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,966. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.