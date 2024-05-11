CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 4,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,966. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

