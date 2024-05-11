OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,837. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

