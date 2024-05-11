S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW stock remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed comprises approximately 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

