S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW stock remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
