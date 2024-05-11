Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.10 and last traded at $149.97. Approximately 1,187,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,373,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

