Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.8 %

PYCR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.