Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.6%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 10,203,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,164,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of -466.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

