Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,363. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

