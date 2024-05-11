Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 379 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $729.79. The stock had a trading volume of 820,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.61. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.65 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

