999,100 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,204,000. SP Plus accounts for 2.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 1,992,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,662. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

