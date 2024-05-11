Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 921,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,278,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,796 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,608,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 7,076,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.