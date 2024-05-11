Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $37.09 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 762,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,091,000. United States Steel makes up 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:X traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 1,104,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,871. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

