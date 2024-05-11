Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. 8,700,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

