1,053,800 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,053,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Hawaiian accounts for about 0.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,877. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

