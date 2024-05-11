Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,654 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FSIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 182,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

