First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Lifted by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.69. 410,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,289. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

