Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.5 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.