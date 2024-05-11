First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 501,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,794. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

