Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,722 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. 1,415,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

