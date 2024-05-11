Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. 66,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $12,608,149 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

