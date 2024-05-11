DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXPE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 204,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

