Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.61 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.