Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 678,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

