StockNews.com Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

