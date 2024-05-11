Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $848.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 369,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

