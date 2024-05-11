Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,637. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

