Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.93 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

