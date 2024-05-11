iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

