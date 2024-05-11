Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

