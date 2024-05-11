Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 90,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,351. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.