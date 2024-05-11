Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 90,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,351. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.