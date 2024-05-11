StockNews.com Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 447,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

