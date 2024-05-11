Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 2,879,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after buying an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $119,740,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

