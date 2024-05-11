TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 41,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

