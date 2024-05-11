Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 286,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

