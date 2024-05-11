Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

