Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes $2.37 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 297,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,070. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
