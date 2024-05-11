Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.18. 3,890,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.