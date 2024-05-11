SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.09. 408,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.46 and a 200 day moving average of $504.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

