Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $833,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of EPHE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

