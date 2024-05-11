Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.22.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,938. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

