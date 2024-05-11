Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.22.

TSE BNS traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$65.67. 1,930,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,675. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.27. The company has a market cap of C$80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

