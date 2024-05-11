ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

