Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,874. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

