Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$32.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.72.

Shares of TSE:ALS traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,590. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

